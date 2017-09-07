Three Arrested In Seneca County Drug Crackdown

9/7/17 – 6:56 A.M.

Authorities in Seneca County served multiple search warrants Wednesday in connection to recent overdoses in the community. The Review-Times reports officers made several arrests at different locations in the county.

Officers with the Fostoria Police Department arrested 37-year-old Lamar Cartlidge following a short car chase on Columbus Avenue. A release says Cartlidge had heroin, marijuana, and cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH drug enforcement unit arrested 26-year-old Leonard Williams Jr. of Toledo and 34-year-old Todd Rumschlag of Fostoria at a Fall Street home in Fostoria.

Investigators also served search warrants at homes in Tiffin and New Riegel as part of the investigation. Additional charges in the case are pending.

