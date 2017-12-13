“Three Billboards,” “Big Little Lies,” Netflix shine in this year's SAG award nominations

Photo by Merrick Morton. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Big Little Lies and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri lead the pack of nominees for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center’s SilverScreen Theater in West Hollywood.

Three Billboards is the most-nominated film, with four nods. On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies and Netflix’s wrestling comedy GLOW and its sci-fi hit Stranger Things earned the most nominations, each with four.

Netflix earned 19 nominations total, followed by HBO with 12, leaving broadcast TV in the dust: their closest competitor, NBC, earned three nominations.

The 54th Annual SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Morgan Freeman.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on Sunday, January 21, 2018, on

TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Here are the nominees in major categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

