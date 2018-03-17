Three bridge-collapse victims found dead in cars recovered from scene in Florida

@GabrielaRose12/Twitter(MIAMI) — Three victims have been found dead from the fatal bridge collapse in Miami after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, police said Saturday.

The recovery of the three bodies confirms a death toll of at least six from Thursday’s collapse of a newly-installed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.

Police said four bodies are now in the custody of officials — the three recovered Saturday and one person who died at a hospital. Authorities said this number is anticipated to grow as crews work to remove more cars trapped under the rubble.

A total of eight cars were trapped under the bridge after it crumbled, including six that were “significantly entangled,” authorities said. Two of those heavily-trapped cars were removed this morning and crews are working to remove two more now, officials said.

Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said Saturday that the primary goal is to remove all victims and cars in a “dignified and respectful manner.”

He said crews worked through the night to remove the two cars this morning and will continue the effort until all victims and cars are recovered.Jorge Fraga believes his uncle, Rolando Fraga Hernandez, may have been killed in the collapse.

“We don’t know anything,” Fraga told ABC News, describing the situation as “terrible” and “overwhelming.”

Hernandez’s wife is “devastated,” Fraga added.

But he said he still has hope.

“I’m hoping. This morning I called a few hospitals around — nothing. But I’m trying not to think he isn’t there,” Fraga said.

FIU had touted the pedestrian bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place March 10.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

