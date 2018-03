3/21/18 – 5:11 A.M.

A three-car crash near Leipsic injured at least one person Tuesday afternoon. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Roads 5 and E. The crash involved two cars and a semi.

An EMS crew took at least one person to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No other details are available.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel