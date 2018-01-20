Three easy parenting resolutions for 2018

Creatas/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be a better parent in 2018, you’re not alone.

From screen time to alone time, here are a few easy ways to make the whole family happier in 2018:

Problem: Too much screen time.

It’s time for a digital detox, and that goes for both parents and kids. Resolve to put phones/screens away at a certain time. Or, if you find yourself relying on them at a particular time of day, like breakfast — figure out a replacement behavior instead. So, for example, some parents put phones away from 6-9 p.m. and the focus is on dinner, homework, family and bedtime routines. Instead of the crutch of the iPad in the morning to keep things calm, turn on the music and make the kids be active participants in the morning routine.

Problem: Taking care of everyone else, all the time.

The general idea is you can’t take care of others if you’re not taking care of yourself. What this looks like in reality is different for everyone. Maybe it’s getting a sitter more often to spend time alone or with your spouse. Maybe it’s yoga or meditation before the kids get up for school. But the overall trend is that women are finally giving themselves and others the permission to take care of themselves.

Problem: Not enough time for each child.

It’s all about quality time with each kid, as opposed to quantity of time with all the kids. Quality one-on-one time isn’t going to be possible each day if you have more than one child, but a conscious effort to spend alone time with each of your children is the key to building a stronger emotional connection and increasing their trust and self-esteem. Think about your kids: Chances are there’s one that’s way more demanding than the other(s). That’s OK, but the child who demands less should never be made to feel less-than because they cooperate and are more self-sufficient.

