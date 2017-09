9/20/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Three people are facing robbery charges for two incidents in Findlay. Prosecutor Phil Riegle tells the Courier 24-year-old Garth Brooks and 19-year-old John Ritter of Findlay took personal items during an April 4 incident behind Nicki’s Bar on North Main Street.

In another incident, 18-year-old Amari Island of Lima faces a robbery charge for a May 7 incident that happened at the CVS drugstore on Tiffin Avenue.

MORE: The Courier