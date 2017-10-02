Three Injured In Weekend Crash West Of Findlay

10/2/17 – 6:41 A.M.

A two-car crash injured three people west of Findlay over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened on State Route 12 at the intersection with County Road 84 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

17-year-old Corrine Groves of Findlay was driving west on Road 84 when she stopped at the intersection. Investigators say she then pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by 29-year-old Cuyler Mckitrick of Findlay. Hanco EMS took Cuyler and his passenger to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A family member took Groves to the hospital.

Deputies cited Groves for failure to yield.