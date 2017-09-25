Three State Routes Back Open In Hancock County

9/25/17 – 6:00 A.M.

Several Hancock County roads are back open this week after recent closures. ODOT says State Route 12 east of Benton Ridge, State Route 103 east of Bluffton, and State Route 37 north of Houcktown are all open again.

You’ll see narrow lanes on I-75 northbound near County Road 99 in Findlay as pavement repair takes place. ODOT will also reduce lanes on Road 99 over I-75 for pavement repair this week. Reduced-width lanes continue on I-75 north of Bluffton for the replacement of the curb and guardrail.

One project will close a highway in the county this week. The work on the Route 186 overlap with Route 235 in McComb is now scheduled for Thursday. It will close the road for around five days.

Elsewhere you’ll see lane reductions on U.S. 224 from State Route 235 to Findlay, U.S. 224 from Findlay to Seneca County, and State Route 12 between Findlay and Fostoria.

ODOT expect lane closures on U.S. 68 between the airport and Eagle Creek to continue this week. Workers are installing a new cable median barrier in that area.