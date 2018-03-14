Tiffany Haddish says she's down to host the Oscars… if they pay her

ABC/Craig Sjodin(HOLLYWOOD) — Tiffany Haddish is considering the idea of co-hosting the 2019 Oscars with Maya Ruldoph, but there’s a catch.



Haddish and Ruldoph’s hilarious co-presenter stint at the Oscars went viral, with social media campaigning for the two women to host the prestigious ceremony in 2019. Haddish is now weighing in on the possibility, saying she’s open to the opportunity…as long as she gets paid.

“I would love to do something like that,” she told the audience at the SXSW Film Festival, according to Vulture. The comedian, who was at the festival for the premiere of her upcoming TBS series The Last O.G., added, “I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that … As long as I get a paycheck.”



Apparently, no one explained to Haddish that Academy Award presenters don’t usually get compensated.

“In my mind, Maya and I, we were auditioning for the ultimate job — because I thought we’re getting paid for that presentation,” she said.

“When I found out that we weren’t getting paid, I was like, ‘Well, I heard about gift bags.’ And then it was like ‘We don’t have no gift bags,’ and I was like, ‘Well, what do I get?’ They were like, ‘We’ve got a bottle of wine that’s like $13.’ So I got the wine.”

The Last O.G., starring Haddish and Tracy Morgan, premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

