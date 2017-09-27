Tiger Woods hopes to return to competitive golf, says future is uncertain

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — In his first public comments since April back surgery, Tiger Woods says he is optimistic about a return to competitive golf, but that his future is uncertain.

“I don’t know what my future holds for me,” the golf legend said in advance of this week’s Presidents Cup. Woods will serve as an assistant to U.S. captain Steve Stricker for that event.

Last week, Woods said he had begun hitting 60-yard shots, but had held off on full shots due to limitations doctors have placed on him preventing significant twisting.

“Overall, I’m very optimistic how I’m progressing,” Woods said Wednesday. “The pain’s gone, but I don’t know what my golfing body is going to be like because I haven’t hit a golf shot yet.”

Woods has missed each of the last eight major championships and aborted a return to golf early this year after just three tournaments.

Woods explained his desire to return to the links Wednesday, saying “I think it’s fun. I’ve been competing in golf tournaments since I was, what, four years old. From pitch, putt and drive to playing major championships, it’s always been fun for me.”

