Tigers, Yankees brawl; eight ejected in tense affair

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(DETROIT) – Both benches cleared between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers on Thursday after Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera shoved Yankees catcher Austin Romine.

Both bullpens also joined in the melee during the sixth inning, which led to the ejections of both Cabrera and Romine.

Later in the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi, bench Rob Thomson, relievers Dellin Betances and Tommy Kahnle were also ejected. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and reliever Alex Wilson were also tossed.

Four players in total were hit by pitches during the game.

