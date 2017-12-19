“Titanic” steamed into theaters 20 years ago today

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Twenty years ago Tuesday, James Cameron’s Oscar-winning 1997 epic Titanic steamed into theaters.

At the time, the movie about an upper-class young woman who falls in love with a steerage-class scamp was the most expensive movie ever made, with a budget of $200 million. Titanic went on to become the first movie to reach the billion-dollar mark and became the highest-grossing film of all time, until Cameron’s Avatar overtook it in 2010. It also turned stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio into household names.

Titanic also earned a record-tying fourteen Academy Award nominations and won eleven, including Best Picture.

The movie boasts some unforgettable scenes, but Kate Winslet says fans most ask her to recreate the scene where DiCaprio’s Jack urges Winslet’s Rose to outstretch her arms on the bow of the ship, and pretend she’s flying. She told Good Morning America, “I literally offer it up now. Whenever I get on a boat, I’m like, ‘Okay. Come on. Form a line.'”

As for her favorite scene? Winslet says, “The party when Rose joins Jack in steerage, and there’s all the dancing when I go right up on my tippy-toes like that. I had, I couldn’t wait to shoot those scenes, I was really looking forward to it, I loved every second of it.”

If you’re a real Titanic fan, you might want to grab the new Blu-ray version. Not only will you see Titanic in high resolution, or in 3D if you have a 3D Blu-ray player, you’ll also get to catch a couple of cool documentaries. One, titled The Final Word, takes a look at what happened to the Titanic once it sank.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.