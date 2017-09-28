Tom Cruise: No buts about it, that's my butt in “Valkyrie”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Cruise has confirmed that his butt in the 2008 film Valkyrie was absolutely real.

Tom’s posterior came under scrutiny last month when a Twitter user shared a screen grab of Cruise’s rear end captioned, “hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe.”

The image? A bending Cruise reveals a posterior so rounded and well-toned that some commented online, “cups runneth over.”

In an interview with Screen Rant published on Tuesday, The American Made actor addressed the rumor, insisting, “There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie.”

Cruise’s The Mummy co-star, Annabelle Wallis, backs him up on that, according to TMZ, as does Wes Okerson, who trained the 55-year-old actor for his role in Valkyrie.

“It’s real,” Okerson told Men’s Health on Wednesday. “He was working long hours and we were training every single day. Definitely, definitely real. He does his own stunts. It’s pretty well-documented.”

Adds Okerson, “The guy trains really, really hard. He puts in the hours and he puts in the effort and the work.”

American Made opens nationwide on Friday.

