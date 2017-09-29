Tom Hanks returns as David S. Pumpkins in NBC Halloween special

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — David S. Pumpkins, the viral sensation played by nine-time Saturday Night Live host Tom Hanks in a sketch from last October, will make his return in a Halloween-themed animated half-hour special on NBC.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will feature Hanks’ voice, as well as an on-camera appearance at the top of the show. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and sketch creators Bobby Moynahan and Streeter Seidell will also have voiceover roles.

The special, according to NBC, centers Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks, who “show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.”

“It’s scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” says George Cheeks, president, Business Operations and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television of the bit, which went viral.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special airs October 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

