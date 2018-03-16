“Tomb Raider” and “Love, Simon” top this week's new releases

Warner Bros. Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) — Here are the movies opening in wide release Friday:

* Tomb Raider — The Danish Girl‘s Alicia Vikander takes on the role of Lara Croft, in this reboot of the 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie as the video game heroin. This time out, Croft embarks on a perilous journey to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance. Dominic West and Justified‘s Walton Goggins also star. Rated PG-13.

* Love, Simon — Simon Spier — played by Melissa & Joey‘s Nick Robinson — is a closeted gay teen forced to confront his identity as he searches for the anonymous classmate he’s fallen in love with online. Also starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner. Rated PG-13.

* I Can Only Imagine — Newcomer J. Michael Finley stars in this drama based on the true untold story behind contemporary Christian band MercyMe’s inspirational 2001 hit of the same name. Also starring Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman. Rated PG.

* 7 Days in Entebbe — Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike star in this film based on true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, and the daring rescue mission that followed. Rated PG-13.

