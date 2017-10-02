Tonight is “Guilty Pleasures Night” on “Dancing with the Stars”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Following last Monday’s “Ballroom Night” and Tuesday’s “Latin Night,” Dancing with the Stars returns tonight with “Guilty Pleasures Night.” The evening will give the stars a chance to reveal their secret indulgences, including Vanessa Lachey’s love of karaoke, Nikki Bella’s interest in romance novels and Derek Fisher’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air fandom, among others

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz goes into the night in the lead. After last week’s shows, he told ABC News it’s one of the best experiences of his life, saying, “I feel like I’m dreaming.” He added, “I know whatever we do next week’s gonna be fun and I’m gonna try my best, that’s for sure!”

Former NFL star Terrell Owens had a low score of 19 out of 30, but remains positive going into Monday night. He said, “I’m just trying to bring it. I really want to extend as long as we can and I think that the more and more I’m in this competition, I think the better that I’m getting.”

Singer Nick Lachey was in jeopardy last week but managed to hang on. He knows he has to improve, saying, “Yeah, the adrenaline was pumpin’ there. It was a little nerve-wracking, but, uh, we’re thrilled that we have the chance to come back and improve on some of the things that were said to us by the judges and come back better next week.”

Each couple will perform a cha cha, Argentine tango, samba, Charleston, jive, jazz, Viennese waltz, salsa or quickstep. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated.

Here are tonight’s featured dances:

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – cha cha – “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Argentine tango – “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – samba – “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Charleston – “The Glory Days” by Michael Giacchino

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – jive – “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – jazz – “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese waltz – “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – jazz – “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by the Four Tops

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – salsa – “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – jazz – “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – quickstep – “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.



