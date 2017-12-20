Top Senate Intel Dem warns of 'red line' over calls to fire Mueller

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, drew a “red line” in the sand on Wednesday over calls to remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller from heading up a probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

“Those statements are reckless. They are inappropriate. And they are extremely worrying. They are at odds with the president’s own lawyers who have pledged to cooperate with the special counsel. Beyond being irresponsible, the seemingly coordinated nature of these claims should alarm us all,” Warner said on the Senate floor.

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, called for Mueller to be fired and urged colleagues to join in his cause.

