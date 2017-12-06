Tracee Ellis Ross reads from her “children's book for men” about sexual harassment

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Tracee Ellis Ross was the guest host Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The black-ish star shared a video clip of a news report about how companies can handle holiday parties in the wake of so many prominent sexual harassment stories.

“Over the past few months, yes, the past few months, countless brave women have come forward to share their experiences,” Ross said, adding, “…it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there. So I wrote a book. It’s kind of like a children’s book for men.”

She then proceeded to read the book, The Handsy Man, written in the poetic style of a Dr. Seuss story.

“There is a guy with ten long fingers. Creepy glares and hugs that linger. If you’re a woman, you’re not a fan. I speak, of course, of the Handsy man,” she started.

“Listen, and I’ll explain to you all the things you may not do. You may not compliment my butt. You may not call me ‘ho’ or ‘slut.’ Even if you’re stoned or drunk, do not expose me to your junk.”

She concluded, to resounding applause, “So Handsy man, if you’re still confused, whether your behavior will be excused, I’ll say it clearly, nice and slow. If she doesn’t consent, the answer is no!”

