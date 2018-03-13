Tree Removal For Blanchard River Benching Project Could Start Next Week

3/13/18 – 11:25 A.M.

Tree removal for a flood reduction project in Findlay could start early next week

Audio:Adam Hoff

Adam Hoff is with Stantec Engineering. He updated the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District on the river benching project Tuesday.

Hoff says part of the tree removal contract requires the contractor to remove the trees from the floodway so they cant become debris. The current plan calls for construction of the benches to start late this summer.

Hoff adds that work continues to get all the required permits. A public comment period about the river benching in Findlay ends this Thursday. Theres more information about that on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.

The current scope of work only includes river benching in Findlay. The conservancy district has not approved plans for proposed dry storage basins. Stantec engineers believe the benching project will reduce the 100-year flood by one foot in downtown Findlay.