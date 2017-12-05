Truckers Protest Electronic Logs In Lima

12/5/17 – 4:24 A.M.

Northwest Ohio truckers are fighting plans to have electronic logs installed in their rigs. More than 50 trucks rolled up to Congressman Jim Jordan’s Lima office yesterday with petitions urging a stop to the Electronic Logging Device mandate. Small, independent trucking companies say the devices will force them to raise their rates and take longer to deliver goods. Supporters say ELDs are more accurate than paper logs and will make the roads safer for all drivers.