Trump announces 'new sanctions' planned against North Korea

The White House(NEW YORK) — President Trump is expected to announce new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday during his meeting with South Korea’s president at the United Nations.

“We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea,” President Trump said Thursday morning.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters on Thursday that Trump will use his meeting with President Moon Jae-in to make an “important announcement” on North Korea.

A senior administration official confirmed to ABC News that the declaration is expected to relate to sanctions.

The president’s expected announcement comes two days after he told the United Nations that the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if leader Kim Jong Un does harm to the U.S. or its allies.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said Tuesday in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said, using an epithet he has recently adopted to refer to Kim Jong Un.

The president’s expected statement on North Korea also comes 10 days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against the country.

The Security Council voted on Sept. 11, a week after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test to date. The new sanctions ban 90 percent of North Korea’s publicly reported exports and cap the amount of oil the country is allowed to import.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.