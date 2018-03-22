Trump assails 'Crazy Joe Biden' as 'weak' after former vice president's threat

Scott Olson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The war of words between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continued Thursday, with the president calling Biden “weak, both mentally and physically” on Twitter.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s comments are in response to an appearance Biden made at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday. Biden said he would “beat the hell” out of the president if they were in high school.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

He continued, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

This is not the first time the politicians have traded fire.

Trump reportedly joked at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., earlier this month that it would be “easy” to beat Biden in 2020.

Biden responded shortly after, telling ABC News, “Everybody knows better than that.”

