Trump asserts Flynn's actions during transition were legal: 'There was nothing to hide'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump asserted that his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, did nothing illegal during the transition period before Trump assumed office. “There was nothing to hide,” the president tweeted.

Trump earlier said he’s not worried what Flynn may tell the special counsel investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion by Trump associates.

The president was heading away from the White House to travel to New York City for a day of fundraising events when a reporter asked if he is concerned about what Flynn may tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“No, I’m not,” Trump said. “What has been shown is no collusion — no collusion. There has been absolutely no collusion.”

“So we’re very happy. And frankly, last night was one of the big nights,” he added, possibly referring to the Senate’s overnight passage of the massive GOP tax overhaul.

Asked if he still stands behind Flynn, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

