Trump calls Las Vegas shooting 'act of pure evil,' will meet with victims' families

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump today called the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night an “act of pure evil.”

“We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said from the White House.

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded when a gunman fired on concertgoers from the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Trump said he ordered the White House to lower its flags to half-staff in memory of the victims. The president offered condolences to the families of the victims and said he would be praying for a “full and speedy recovery” for those injured.

Trump also thanked the first responders and the officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their “miraculous” speed in responding.

“To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful,” Trump said.

The president said he will visit Las Vegas Wednesday “to meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of the victims.”

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today,” Trump said.

The president also responded on Twitter earlier this morning, sending his “condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families of the shooting.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered the flags that fly over the U.S. Capitol to be lowered to half-staff.

“America woke up this morning to heartbreaking news. This evil tragedy horrifies us all,” Speaker Ryan said in a statement. “To the people of Las Vegas and to the families of the victims, we are with you during this time. The whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences, and in our prayers.”

Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife, Karen, were praying for the victims and families affected by the “senseless violence.”

First lady Melania Trump and President Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, also responded to the shooting.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman thanked the first responders.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus said Las Vegas is a “resilient and benevolent town that will not be intimidated by acts of violence.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval called the shooting a “tragic and heinous act of violence.”

The two Nevada senators — Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto — said they are continuing to monitor the situation.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who returned to work but is still recovering after being shot during a congressional baseball practice in June, tweeted that he and his wife are praying for the victims.

The two Democratic senators from Connecticut, home to the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, called for action by Congress.

“This must stop,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, who held an all-night talkathon in June 2016 urging action in Congress on gun control, in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its a– and do something.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was “more than frustrated,” he’s “furious.”

“It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history – the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”

Responses from other members of Congress, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer,and many others, came pouring in as many woke to the tragic news.

