Trump claims Chinese banks won't do business with North Korea

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that China has ordered its banks to stop doing business with North Korea — the rogue regime’s principal trading partner.

“I’m very proud to tell you that, as you may have just heard moments ago, China, their central bank has told their other banks — that’s a massive banking system — to immediately stop doing business with North Korea,” Trump said at the United Nations alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Again, I want to just say and thank President Xi of China for the very bold move he made today. That was a somewhat unexpected move, and we appreciate it.”

The remarks came a short time after Trump signed an executive order aimed at companies and financial institutions that do business with North Korea.

“The brutal North Korean regime does not respect its own citizens or the sovereignty of other nations,” Trump said. “Our new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea’s efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to humankind.”

The new sanctions from the Trump administration come two days after Trump told the United Nations that the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if leader Kim Jong Un does harm to the U.S. or its allies.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said Tuesday in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said, using an epithet he has recently adopted to refer to Kim Jong Un.

