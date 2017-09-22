Trump fires back at Kim Jong Un: 'Little Rocket Man' will be handled

Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images(HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ) — President Donald Trump took aim at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Friday evening, saying “little Rocket Man” should have been handled a long time ago.

Speaking to a crowd in Huntsville, Alabama, where Trump is campaigning for Luther Strange ahead of the Senate runoff for the Republican primary, the president vowed he would shield Americans from Kim.

“You are protected. Nobody is going to mess with our people. … Nobody is going to put our people in that kind of danger. Nobody.”

In a statement Thursday, Kim said Trump will “pay dearly” for his address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U. S. dotard with fire,” Kim said.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, referring to Kim as “Rocket Man.”

“No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” Trump said. “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary.”

Trump repeated the “Rocket Man” moniker before the crowd this evening, saying he will “handle” Kim unlike previous administrations before him.

“He may be smart, he may be strategic and he may be totally crazy. But no matter what he is … believe me we’re going to handle it,” Trump said Friday.

The comments followed an early morning tweet from Trump, in which he called the North Korean leader a “madman” and said he “would be tested like never before.”

