Trump fires back at McCain over health care bill

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump slammed Arizona Sen. John McCain at a rally on Friday night after the senator said he would not be voting in favor of the Republicans’ new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump called McCain’s opposition to the Cassidy-Graham bill “terrible, honestly terrible” at a rally for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange.

The president followed up on the criticism via Twitter on Saturday morning.

John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump said he was still holding out hope that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would change his vote. He even managed to level a shot at McCain as he lauded Paul’s chances of flipping to “yes.”

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if he took John McCain’s place?” Trump said. “And they definitely do not like each other.”

McCain had said earlier in the day that he could not “in good conscience” vote for the bill.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together — Republicans and Democrats — and have not yet really tried,” he said in a statement.

“Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

The success of the bill, pushed by Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., rests on the decisions of fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. Both voted against the last effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which was sunk when McCain decided in the eleventh hour to vote “no.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.