Trump Jr's lawyer asks House Intel committee to probe interview leaks

William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, through his attorney, has formally asked the House Intelligence Committee to open a review into leaks during and after his meeting last week behind closed doors with the committee.

In a letter to House Intelligence Chairman Michael Conaway, Trump Jr’s attorney, Alan Futerfas, asks for an investigation to “determine whether any member or staff member violated the rules by leaking information to media concerning the interview or by purposely providing inaccurate information which led to significant misreporting.”

In his letter, Futerfas details the rules he and his client agreed to before attending including turning over their electronic devices for the duration of the closed door interview. Futerfas says he and his client fail to understand that, despite this agreement, several news organizations began reporting on events happening behind closed doors while the interview was on going.

Trump Jr’s attorney goes on to say after the interview the fact that committee members gave on camera interviews detailing what happened during the session also breaks the rules he and his client agreed to.

“The Committee’s integrity and credibility should never be in question,” Futerfas writes.

An aide to Conaway declined to comment on the letter from Trump’s attorney. Last week’s meeting lasted just under eight hours, and was the longest meeting Trump Jr. has had before a congressional committee after previously testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year. Trump Jr is expected to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday for another closed door interview.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.