Trump lawyers expected to meet with Mueller and team next week

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to meet with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team next week, sources with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to ABC News.

The meeting, first reported by CNN, was described as a chance for Trump’s attorneys to receive an update from Mueller and his team on the status of the investigation into Russian election interference and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

The sources with knowledge of the summit indicated that it would come as the special counsel’s office has completed its interviews with members of the White House with whom it has previously requested meetings.

All documents requested by Mueller and his team have further been turned over by the White House, according to sources.

