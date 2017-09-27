Trump 'not happy' with Health Secretary Tom Price: 'We'll see' if he'll be fired

US Department of Health and Human Services(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” with Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, as new revelations continue to emerge surrounding his use of private planes for government travel.

“I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday outside the White House as he prepared to depart for a trip to Indiana.

“I’m going to look at it. I’m not happy about it and I will let him know it,” the president continued, adding “we’ll see” when asked if he would fire Price.

Price has taken as many as 24 private flights in the past few months, costing the government an estimated $300,000. The HHS Office of Inspector General said last week that it has opened an investigation into the secretary’s travel.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the House Oversight Committee began its own inquiry into federal agency travel. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has also come under scrutiny for requesting to use a government plane to travel to his European honeymoon this summer. The request, which Mnuchin said was in the interest of “national security,” was later withdrawn.

The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Price asking that he “identify each usage of a private, non-commercial aircraft by a non-career official” by Oct. 10.

