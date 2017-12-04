Trump officially endorses Roy Moore, called to offer support

=Scott Olson/Getty Images(SALT LAKE CITY) — President Trump endorsed embattled Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday morning, tweeting “we need Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

The president’s endorsement comes as Moore faces allegations from at least eight women in recent weeks who have accused the 70-year-old of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior toward them when he was in his 30s and when, in some cases, the women were in their teens.

He has denied the allegations.

President Trump and Moore also spoke over the phone this morning, with the president expressing “enthusiastic support for Judge Moore’s candidacy” according to a statement released by the campaign following the call.

“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump,” Moore added in a statement, “President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life, and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation.”

Moore also tweeted that he was “honored” to receive the president’s endorsement, and said Trump told him, “Go get ‘em, Roy!”

The White House confirmed that the call took place and Trump’s official endorsement of Moore.

“The President had a positive call with Judge Roy Moore during which they discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the President endorsed Judge Moore’s campaign,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

The president still has no plans to personally campaign for Moore, but he will be holding a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida this Friday, just under 30 miles from the Alabama state line.

The full-throated support from the president comes with just eight days until the state’s special election to fill the seat left empty when Jeff Sessions became attorney general.Trump defended Moore last month against the allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it. That’s all I can say. He denies it. By the way, he totally denies it,” Trump told reporters before departing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While many national Republicans called on Moore to drop out in the immediate wake of the allegations, the calls for him to step aside have quieted in recent days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who originally said Moore should get out of the race, told George Stephanopoulos Sunday on “This Week”: “I’m going to let the people of Alabama make that call.”

The election between Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones will be held on December 12.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.