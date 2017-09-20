Trump says he has reached decision on Iran deal: 'I'll let you know'

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that he has made a decision on the future of the Iran nuclear deal, but refused to offer additional information.

“I have decided,” Trump told reporters three times Wednesday morning as he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “I’ll let you know what the decision is.”

During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump hinted he would withdraw from the deal, which he called “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into” and an “embarrassment” to the country. The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, limits Iran’s nuclear development capabilities in exchange for the easing of related sanctions. It was negotiated by the Obama administration.

Though highly critical of the deal, the Trump administration has largely abided by it. Last Thursday, Trump signed a waiver on sanctions against Iran, and the administration has confirmed that Iran has been compliant with the deal’s terms.

If the U.S. were to pull out of the deal, Trump would cease to sign future sanctions waivers or de-certify the accord ahead of an Oct. 14 deadline. By that date, the administration must again notify Congress of Iran’s observance of the deal’s conditions. In the latter scenario, Congress could choose to reinstate the agreement over a 60-day period by a majority vote.

Trump gave an equally coy response Monday when asked about the future of the deal, telling reporters then, “You will see very soon.”

