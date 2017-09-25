Trump says issue of NFL players kneeling 'has nothing to do with race'

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump asserted Monday that his criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem “has nothing to do with race.”

Rather, the president said the issue is “respect for our country, flag and national anthem.”

Trump appeared to be responding to critics who say his slam of players who kneel in protest is about race.

The president sparked the controversy at a rally Friday night when he declared that football team owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out,'” the president said. in Huntsville, Alabama, before a largely white crowd.

The president’s comments spurred a strong reaction by NFL players and owners, with many players kneeling or locking arms during the “Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday as a rebuke to him.

Kneeling during the anthem was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 preseason, a practice he said was to protest against the treatment of blacks in the United States. Kaepernick is black.

The president on Monday continued hammering his argument that kneeling during the national anthem is unpatriotic.

“It is about respect for our country, flag and national anthem,” he tweeted. “NFL must respect this!”

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

He also returned to his claim that NFL fans don’t support the player protests.

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Trump also sought to contrast the NFL with NASCAR, whose fans he said wouldn’t “put up with disrespecting our country or our flag,”

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

But one of NASCAR’s biggest stars staked out a different position that Trump. Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Monday morning that all Americans have a right to protest peacefully.

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

