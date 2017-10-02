Trump sends 'condolences and sympathies' to victims of Las Vegas shooting

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump responded on Twitter Monday morning to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 50 dead and 200 injured, according to police.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Las Vegas, according to the White House.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers,” an administration official said in a statement.

