Trump tells reporters before prayer: 'You need the prayer more than I do'

(WASHINGTON) — During his Cabinet meeting Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested that the media needs prayers.

“You can stay if you want, because you need the prayer more than I do, I think. You may be the only ones,” Trump said, inviting reporters in the room to stay for a prayer kicked off by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest, Ben,” Trump said at the White House. “Is that possible?”

Carson then led the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and Cabinet members in a group prayer:

“Our kind father in heaven, we’re so thankful for the opportunities and the freedom you’ve granted us in this country. We thank you for the president and for Cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to perhaps provide a better future for those who come behind us. We’re thankful for the unity in Congress that has presented an opportunity for our economy to expand so that we can fight corrosive debt that has been destroying our future. And we hope that that unity will spread even beyond party lines so that people recognize that we have a nation that is worth saving. And recognize that nations divided against themselves cannot stand. In this time of discord, distrust, and dishonesty, we ask that you would give us a spirit of gratitude, compassion, and common sense and give us the wisdom to be able to guide this great nation and the future, we ask in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”

