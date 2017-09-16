Trump to campaign for Strange in Alabama

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday he will campaign for Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama next week, a new show of support in the heated runoff for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

“I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate,” the president tweeted Saturday. “‘Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!”

Trump endorsed the former Alabama attorney general before the GOP Senate primary earlier in August, tweeting at the time that he had “done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama.”

Strange, who has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, came in second behind former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in the primary, with both advancing to the runoff set for Sept. 26. The winner will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones, who served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Moore has the endorsements of former rival Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)– who came in third in the primary– and of House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows.

Moore was removed from his position as chief justice in November 2003 for refusing federal court orders to take down a Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama Judicial Building. After he was re-elected to the position, he was suspended in 2016 for ordering other judges not to issue same-sex marriage licenses, ignoring federal court rulings.

