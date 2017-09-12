Trump to visit Florida Thursday after Hurricane Irma

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to travel to Florida on Thursday after Hurricane Irma swept through the state this weekend, resulting in deaths of at least 12 people in the United States.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the president’s trip at Tuesday’s press briefing. She added that Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long was visiting affected areas Tuesday.

Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham tweeted shortly after that the First Lady would be joining her husband.

The trip will be Trump’s third related to hurricane response in just over two weeks. He visited Texas on Aug. 29 during which he received briefings from local officials but was later criticized for not meeting with victims.

Trump returned to Texas and stopped in Louisiana on Sept. 2 where he visited a shelter and spoke with some of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.