Trump wants rule to stop NFL players from kneeling during anthem

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Trump continued his rant against NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, suggesting in a tweet Tuesday morning that the NFL should bar players from kneeling.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Earlier Tuesday he slammed the NFL’s ratings, saying they were “way down,” except for when audiences tune in to see whether there are protests during the national anthem. Tuesday is the fourth consecutive day that he has openly criticized the league and its players.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He also commented on Monday night’s Dallas Cowboys–Arizona Cardinals game. During Monday night’s game, Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones linked arms and knelt before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” While it played, they stood but continued to link arms.

At first, Trump pointed out that there was booing and “great anger” when they knelt. He wrote of the team’s standing for the anthem, “Big progress being made.”

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump ignited a firestorm Friday evening when he criticized professional athletes who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of the NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now?'” he said at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

Since then, Trump has doubled down on his stance in a series of tweets and comments to reporters. Over the weekend, NFL teams, players and owners from across the league protested peacefully by kneeling, locking arms or skipping the national anthem in response to his criticism of players he says are disrespecting the U.S. with their protests.

