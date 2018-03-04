Trump will never 'let it go' that Jeff Sessions' recusal from Russia probe was 'original sin': Priebus

Pool/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The former chief of staff to President Donald Trump said the president sees Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusing himself from the Russia probe as “the original sin” and he will never “let it go.”

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday that although he believes Sessions should stay in his post, Trump has a deep, abiding complaint about his attorney general.

“I don’t think that it would be good for the president for — for Attorney General Sessions to leave,” Priebus said. “But I also think the president has made up his mind in regard to how he feels about the recusal.”

“He feels like that was a — the first sin, the original sin, and he feels slighted by it,” Priebus continued. “He doesn’t like it, and he’s not going to let it go.”

