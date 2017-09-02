Trump's German ambassador pick would be his first openly LGBT ambassador

Zoonar/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump announced on Friday that he intends to nominate Richard Grenell, the longest-serving United States spokesman at the United Nations, to be the ambassador to Germany.

If Grenell is confirmed, he would be the first openly LGBT ambassador for Trump, according to reports.

Grenell held his U.N. spokesman position from 2001 to 2008, serving under four U.S. ambassadors during former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Grenell founded the international consulting firm Capitol Media Partners in 2010, and has served as “the primary communications adviser for public officials at the local, state, federal and international levels, as well as for a Fortune 200-ranked company,” according to a White House statement. He also regularly appears on Fox News Channel as a foreign affairs commentator.

In June 2013, Grenell revealed that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had started chemotherapy. A few months later, he announced that he was in remission.

Because of his cancer diagnosis, Grenell co-developed the app chemoWave, which tracks patients’ moods, conditions and symptoms from chemotherapy.

Grenell earned a Bachelor of Arts from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

