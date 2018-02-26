Trump's longtime personal pilot being considered to lead FAA

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is considering tapping his longtime personal pilot John Dunkin to head up the Federal Aviation Administration.

An administration official confirms to ABC News that Dunkin’s name is on a list of candidates being considered for the top job. The story was first reported by Axios.

Dunkin has been a pilot for the president for over twenty years and was tasked with piloting the president’s Boeing 757 — nicknamed Trump Force One — around the country during the 2016 campaign.

Beyond his experience flying the president’s plane, an administration official pointed to Dunkin’s qualifications in leading corporate flight operations.

The FAA, a branch within the Department of Transportation, is tasked with regulating the country’s air traffic and airport operations.

The federal aviation administrator job is currently being filled in an acting capacity by Daniel Elwell, who previously served as deputy administrator, and moved into the acting role when the term of the Obama-appointed administrator Michael Huerta ended.

