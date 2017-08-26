ABC-Politics 

Trump's pardon of anti-immigrant Arpaio sparks criticism, some support

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s pardon of controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio drew widespread criticism as well as some support.

The former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, was pardoned by Trump for his conviction on criminal contempt of a federal court order that he stop detaining people based on their immigration status.

Arpaio’s long record also included housing some prisoners in an outdoor “tent city” where temperatures reached the triple digits.

Arizona’s two Republican U.S. senators and the chairman of the Texas Federation of Hispanic Republicans slammed Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, while others in the party largely remained silent on the matter into the weekend.

Here’s a look at some reaction to the pardon.

“Pardoning Joe Arpaio is a slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County, especially the Latino community and those he victimized as he systematically and illegally violated their civil rights,” Stanton said.

The New York senator accused Trump of deliberately making the controversial move at a time when the nation was focused on Hurricane Harvey.

The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, known as MALDEF, a leading Latino advocacy organization, called the pardon of Arpaio “a craven and gratuitous abuse of presidential power.”

“The Latino community will remember this Friday-night torchlight pardon — in history and at the next election,” the MALDEF statement said.

“With his pardon of Arpaio, Trump has chosen lawlessness over justice, division over unity, hurt over healing. Once again, the president has acted in support of illegal, failed immigration enforcement practices that target people of color and have been struck down by the courts. His pardon of Arpaio is a presidential endorsement of racism,” said Deputy Legal Director Cecilia Wang.

