Twitter testing out doubling character limit to 280

Twitter(NEW YORK) — Twitter announced Tuesday that it is testing out increasing its character limit from 140 to 280.

“Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters?” the company tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280!”

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

In a longer blog post, Twitter said it was experimenting with the move “in languages impacted by cramming,” which is nearly all of them, save for Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

“We’re hoping fewer tweets run into the character limit, which should make it easier for everyone to tweet,” the company wrote.

Twitter noted that it understands its users may have “an emotional attachment to 140 characters,” adding “we felt it, too.”

“But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint,” the company said. “We are excited to share this today, and we will keep you posted about what we see and what comes next.”

