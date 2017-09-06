Two Alleged MS-13 Members Await Deportation In Seneca County Jail

9/6/17 – 7:19 A.M.

Authorities are keeping two alleged members of a notorious gang in the Seneca County Jail. Cleveland.com reports officers arrested two men who identify as members of MS-13 in northern Ohio in two separate incidents last week. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Juan Carlos Rivera-Flores of El Salvador when his car broke down in Port Clinton on August 31.

A state trooper arrested Wilson Antonio Miranda-Rivera on September 1 during a traffic stop. U.S. authorities say Miranda-Rivera has a criminal history that includes making terrorist threats. He also has several arrests for illegal entry into the country.

The two men are staying in the Seneca County Jail pending removal hearings.

