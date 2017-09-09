Two American students accuse Italian police officers of rape

iStock/Thinkstock(ROME) — Authorities in Florence, Italy, are investigating after two American students accused two Italian police officers of raping them.

The two women said they met the two Carabinieri paramilitary police officers on Thursday when they were called in to break up a fight at a Florence nightclub, according to Italian media reports.

The students said the two men offered them a ride back to their residence and then allegedly raped them in their apartment hallway. Surveillance video captured the two women getting into the police car.

Both women were examined in a hospital on Thursday, according to Italian media reports.

