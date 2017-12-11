Two Avengers and a Jedi come to the aid of bullied boy whose video went viral

Marvel(TENNESSEE) — A little boy from Tennessee is getting support from two Avengers and a Jedi among others after his mother posted a heartbreaking video of him talking about being bullied at school.

On Friday, Kimberly Jones posted a video to Facebook of her son, Keaton, tearfully describing being bullied. “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton tells his mother in a car ride home from school after she says he asked to be picked up to avoid the lunchroom.

In response to the video, Avengers star Chris Evans tweeted, “Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?

His co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote “Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this.”

And Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, wrote, “Keaton-Don’t waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They’re sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don’t like themselves-They’re just jealous because you’re so smart & handsome Your friend-mh”

Among other stars lending young Keaton support online were Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as well as Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Hallie Steinfeld, Ryan Seacrest and Terry Crews, among others.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.