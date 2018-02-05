Two-Car Crash Injures One West Of Arcadia

2/5/18 – 5:26 A.M.

A two-car crash near Arcadia injured a Florida woman over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Roads 109 and 18.

27-year-old Brandy Thomas of Fostoria was driving west on Road 109 when she pulled into the path of a car driven by 19-year-old Tiffany Jeffery of Dunnellon, Florida. Hanco EMS took Jeffery to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies cited Thomas for failure to yield.