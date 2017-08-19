Two dead in Oregan plane crash

iStock/Thinkstock(MADRAS, Ore.) — Two dead after a plane crashed in Willow Creek Canyon in Oregon, this afternoon.

The location of the crash is approximately one mile south of the Madras Airport runway.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Troopers, along with Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

According to emergency responders, the plane was found fully engulfed in flames near the top of the canyon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office , the two occupants on board did not survive the crash.

The small fire that occurred was contained and is now being cleaned up. No other property was damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Witnesses are being interviewed at this time.



