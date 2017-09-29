Two Injured In Head-On Collision

9/29/17 – 5:05 A.M.

A head-on collision injured two people in Findlay Thursday. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened on Lake Cascades Parkway near Cord Street around 3:15 p.m.

55-year-old Shelia Slaughter was driving north on Lake Cascades when she went left of center and hit a car driven by 87-year-old Carl Lanier of Findlay. Hanco EMS took Lanier and his wife Mary to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police cited Slaughter for going left-of-center.