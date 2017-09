09/13/17 – 6:17 P.M.

Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer on I-75 southbound Wednesday afternoon. The Courier reports that the accident happened near mile marker 173, north of Cygnet.

The State Highway Patrols says that two people were taken to the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. They were then taken to a Toledo-area hospital.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.